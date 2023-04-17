NWT RCMP detachments in the South District undertook a coordinated drug project between April 1st and April 15th of this year.

The project targeted a ‘loosely’ associated group of drug traffickers who have been importing and selling illicit substances in NWT communities.

According to the RCMP, intelligence gathered from traffic stops and information provided by community tips resulted in three search warrants in Hay River.

“This investigation is the result of the diligent work of our members in the southern communities.” RCMP Superintendent Dyson Smith said in a release.

The search warrants were a joint effort with teams from the Northwest Territories, the Yukon, and Alberta.

As a result of the execution of the warrants, RCMP arrested and charged 11 individuals with charges including Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Resisting Arrest.

Additionally, fifty-two thousand dollars in cash has been seized, and approximately 477 grams of crack cocaine.

“The criminal element that is importing these substances seems determined to take advantage of the addictions of our most vulnerable,” Smith said.

“We will continue to bring these individuals before the courts,” He added.