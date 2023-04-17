Hay River’s Aurora Ford Arena held a colourful event to close out the season.

To help wrap up the skating season in a memorable way, the Hay River Recreation Department invited local youths to come down to an event called “Paint the Ice.” Held on April 2nd, children went out onto the ice and decorated it with whatever their hearts desired.

About 75 kids took the opportunity to flex their creative muscles over the course of the day. The Town saw unanimous praise for the event, which was inspired by a similar idea from Red Deer, Alberta. The Town also took the event as a chance to celebrate the 22 athletes who competed in the Arctic and Canada Winter Games.

Hay River’s arena saw plenty of action over the winter, with Minor Hockey and Figure Skating, Speedskating, Old Timers Hockey, Women’s Hockey, and some regular ice times for school groups. After the painting was completed, the ice was melted down for the summer season. The new ice will be brought in again for the new season in October.