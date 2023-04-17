Much of the snow in Yellowknife has melted, and the City has a few reminders for residents.

First, the recreational tobogganing hill on 51st Avenue has been closed for the season. City crews and heavy machinery worked to remove snow from that area, and the road is now open to vehicle traffic once again.

Secondly, all six of the city’s outdoor skating rinks are closed for the season as well, due to the warmer temperatures that have come to the area in the last few weeks.

Those warmer temperatures have also put the city into a time of transition as the snow melts. The City reminds residents to make sure snow is cleared off of rooftops and awnings to make sure that pedestrians walking by are safe. Drivers are reminded to not to splash pedestrians as they drive by, as that would violate Highway Traffic By-Law No. 5055. Drivers are also encouraged to either take caution or avoid areas where there has been no snow removal services, like alleys and cul-de-sacs.

Slippery conditions are still a concern as well, as snow that melts during the day will freeze again in the night.