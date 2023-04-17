Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsCity Council discusses facility fee increases
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

City Council discusses facility fee increases

By Ethan Montague
Yellowknife Multi-Plex sign

City Council met today to discuss whether to amend fees and charges following an increase in city service revenues in 2023.

According to the City, this spring, budgets required a general 3% increase in community service fees.

In past years, fees have been increased by 3% to balance pace with labour, material, and utility costs.

Fee increases affect a variety of services in the City including; pool fees, multiplex fees, and cemetery fees.

- Advertisement -

Advertising in city arenas is expected to go up by approximately $30 per year for wall signs and ice level boards and up to an $80 increase for Zamboni advertisements.

Climbing wall rental fees are expected to go up by $3 per hour for adults and youth.

The City predicts 24% of overall revenue in 2023 will come from fees collected and used in City service programs.

By-laws carried after today’s meeting will be approved upon a third reading expected later this evening, and will take effect on September 1st of this year.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News