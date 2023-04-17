City Council met today to discuss whether to amend fees and charges following an increase in city service revenues in 2023.

According to the City, this spring, budgets required a general 3% increase in community service fees.

In past years, fees have been increased by 3% to balance pace with labour, material, and utility costs.

Fee increases affect a variety of services in the City including; pool fees, multiplex fees, and cemetery fees.

Advertising in city arenas is expected to go up by approximately $30 per year for wall signs and ice level boards and up to an $80 increase for Zamboni advertisements.

Climbing wall rental fees are expected to go up by $3 per hour for adults and youth.

The City predicts 24% of overall revenue in 2023 will come from fees collected and used in City service programs.

By-laws carried after today’s meeting will be approved upon a third reading expected later this evening, and will take effect on September 1st of this year.