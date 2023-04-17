In addition to the Grace Lake South ballot draw announced last week, the City of Yellowknife is selling several lots within the Engle Business District and the Niven Lake Phase Five subdivision.

Engle Phase Two is a mid-sized lot reserved for industrial usage including fuel storage, truck staging, and outdoor storage

“The zoning and generous size of the Engle Business District Phase 2 lots permit a diverse range of development options to meet industrial business needs.” The City said in a release.

Engle has over 20 lots for sale with prices ranging from $227,000 for 2.74 acres of land and upwards of $1.3 million for 11.94 acres.

- Advertisement -

The City is offering a 5-year payment plan for purchasers to pay balances on any lots purchased.

Niven Lake Phase Five has three remaining residential lots for sale starting at $155,000 for 8,869 square metres of land and pricing goes up to $425,000 for a 31,592 square metre lot.

“Niven Lake Phase five offers medium to higher density residential development lots to encourage a mix of dwelling types.” The City said.

The sale of Niven Lake lots is meant to continue the City’s development plans to encourage housing and growth in the municipality.