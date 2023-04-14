The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer is advising the public that a specific drug has been found in Fentanyl within the Northwest Territories.

A drug known as flubromazepam has been detected in suspected supplies of fentanyl in the Fort Smith area. As a result, a public health advisory has been sent out warning of the dangers of the drug.

Flubromazepam, also known by the street name of “liquid xanax,” is a designer benzodiazepine. When it is combined with fentanyl, the effects can last much longer and be even more potent. The danger is that some people may not be aware that they are ingesting this drug along with fentanyl, as it can make naloxone, a drug that can reverse a fentanyl overdose, much less effective.

Intoxication due to flubromazepam is characterized by excessive drowsiness, partial amnesia and inability to follow or participate in conversation. The highest concentration in the user of flubromazepam is reached around 5 hours after use, with a second peak occurring after 8 hours, making it a long-acting benzodiazepine. It is during these peaks where the short-term side effects are most likely to occur. Observations show that flubromazepam, when used in combination with other depressants such as opioids or alcohol, can cause serious physical and psychological harm.

Some of the symptoms that can be caused by Flubromazepam include;

– Prolonged, severe sedation

– Loss of consciousness

– Difficulty breathing, or

– severe respiratory depression associated with coma or even death.

The combination of flubromazepam and fentanyl has been associated with several cases of clinical intoxications, as well as death among drug users. Although naloxone will not stop effects of a benzodiazepine overdose, naloxone kits are still available and should be used if person is showing signs of overdose as it may reverse effects when opioids are also consumed.

Signs of an overdose include;

– Slow or absent breathing

– blue colouring in lips or nails

– no movement from the person

– choking

– gurgling sounds or snoring

– severe sleepiness

– person cannot be woken up, or

– cold and clammy skin