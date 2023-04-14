The NWT Chamber of Commerce held its Annual General Meeting yesterday.

Topics included By-Law amendments, committee reports, and the Chamber held an election of Directors and Officers for a new term.

The nomination process was closed on March 24 however, nominations were taken from the floor at the meeting to anyone wishing to step forward.

Ed O’Connor conducted the 2023/2024 election and Premier Caroline Cochrane made an appearance to swear in the new Board of Directors.

“Congratulations and good luck to all new members during your term!” Cochrane shared on social media.

According to the Chamber’s website, the Vice-President position remains vacant after the election.