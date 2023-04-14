The City of Yellowknife is holding a ballot draw for two lots of land in the Grace Lake South Residential Subdivision.

The City says a ballot draw system is the best way to give a fair chance to potential purchasers at obtaining developable residential areas.

The two plots for sale are Lots 22 and 23, Block 569, Plan 4680 (130 and 127 Braden Blvd) in the south of the city.

The purchase price for lot 22 is $121,500, and lot 23 is listed for $108,000.

A $1,000 refundable deposit is required to enter the ballot registration and ballot forms and procedures are available online or at the Customer Service desk at City Hall.

Both the deposit and registration are due by 4:00 p.m. on April 28th at City Hall and the draw will take place on May 4th later this year at 10:00 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers.