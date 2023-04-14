Hay River RCMP are advising residents of ‘special police activity’ in the areas of Riverbend Road and Rowe’s Trailer court.

In a release that was made available around 5:00 a.m. the morning of April 14th, RCMP reported an ‘increased police presence’ in two southern communities in Hay River.

“Residents in these areas may have seen an increased police presence, including specialty units, overnight and into the morning.” The release said.

Police say the reason for the uptick in specialty presence was ‘planned’ and there is no risk to residents as of today.

RCMP say more information will be given as it becomes available.