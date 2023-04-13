The Town of Hay River and the GNWT are announcing the town’s five-year community housing plan.

The plan is designed to address the community’s increased housing supply and improve affordability.

“Ensuring safe, affordable, and diverse housing is available to meet the needs of the community of Hay River is defined as a top priority of Town Council.” Mayor of Hay River Kandis Jameson said in a release.

A community Advisory Committee was established in 2021 to inform a 2021-2022 housing needs assessment and ultimately develop the 2023 strategic housing plan.

“This can only be achieved through strong partnerships and collaboration and the Hay River Community Housing Plan is proof of that.” Minister of Housing Paulie Chinna said.

Plan implementation will be led by the Town of Hay River and supported by Housing NWT.