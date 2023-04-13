On April 18, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is holding its annual Daffodil Campaign in Ottawa.

Yellowknife’s own John Fredricks is a cancer survivor and volunteer advocate for the CCS, and is travelling to the Capital for advocacy work at the Daffodil Campaign.

“I want to represent the 111 people that are diagnosed with cancer every year in the Northwest Territories,” Fredricks told MyTrueNorthNow.

Fredricks is set to meet with elected officials to share his story and make recommendations for policy change.

Fredricks says he had to travel to Edmonton to receive treatment for his brain cancer, with a 20-30% chance of survival.

“I didn’t have much contact with the Northwest Territories and that is one of the things I’m trying to improve,” Fredricks said.

“And that’s a pretty common thing,” he added.

According to the CCS, nearly half of Canadians are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and the work Fredricks is doing helps raise awareness of the threat in the north.