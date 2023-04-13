NWT Pilots are being given a chance to make sure their flying skills aren’t left up in the air.

The Northwest Territories Flying Association is once again holding its annual “Rust Remover” program. This is a recurrent pilot training course meant to help northern pilots keep thier skills sharp. It serves as a refresher for topics and techniques that are relevant to all flyers, whether private or professional, and even contains tips for flying on either wheels, floats, or skis.

The lessons offered are all approved by Transport Canada, and instructors are provided from similar organizations such as NAV CANADA, the Canadian Transportation Agency and CASARA. Aviation weather, flight planning and navigation, aviation medical examinations, aircraft systems, and aviation regulations are some of the specific topics covered in this program.

Rust Remover had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The event was able to come back in 2022. It was held at Yellowknife’s Northern United Place, and saw 18 members in attendance.

This year’s event is being held at the St. Patrick’s Church Hall in Yellowknife on May 13th. Registration is required beforehand. Pilots who are not members of NWTFA will have to pay a $40 fee, while members of the group can get in for free.

Online registration can be found by clicking here.