The GNWT is introducing two new scholarships in memory of former Housing NWT President and CEO Tom Williams and former Minister of Housing Alfred Moses.

A total of 12 scholarships will be awarded annually. Six $1,000 scholarship in Moses’ name and six $1,000 scholarships in Williams’ name, two in each Housing NWT district including two in Yellowknife.

“These scholarships are a great way to honor two people who gave a lot to improving housing conditions across the NWT and cared a great deal for the North and its communities.” Minister of Housing Paulie Chinna said in a release.

Scholarships are available to NWT students entering a field related to housing, ranging from carpentry or plumbing to communications or finance.

Applicants will be required to write an essay to clearly link their program with how it relates to advancing housing solutions in the territory.

Both scholarships will support students enrolled in certificate, diploma, degree, or other training programs related to housing.

Applications will be accepted until July 5, of this year and will be notified by July 30, 2023.

Interested applicants can apply by visiting https://www.nwthc.gov.nt.ca/en, emailing [email protected], or calling (867)-767-9328.