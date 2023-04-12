Listen Live
Premier Cochrane to speak at net-zero economy conference in Ottawa

By Ethan Montague
Premier Caroline Cochrane. (Photo by MyTrueNorthNow.com staff.)

Premier Caroline Cochrane has announced she will be speaking at the Canada2020 Net-Zero Leadership Conference in Ottawa.

The meeting is going to be held on April 19 and will feature several speakers including politicians, executives, and ministers from around the country.

“I look forward to bringing a northern perspective to the conference.” Premier Cochrane shared on social media.

The goal of the meeting is to bring together leaders and experts to explore challenges surrounding the achievement of a net-zero economy.

“As we undergo shared global health and environmental challenges, along with major geopolitical and economic shifts, we must look to how markets, governments, and people can forge a new and better path forward,” Canada2020 said on their website.

Members of the public are invited to attend to share ideas and insights on any issues presented.

