Fort Providence RCMP are reminding residents to properly store firearms.

According to the RCMP, the Fort Providence detachment has received numerous reports of stolen firearms from residences and seasonal cottages.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Fort Providence RCMP.

At a population of an estimated 711, it is stressed that firearm owners keep track of all firearms in their possession.

- Advertisement -

Firearm owners are advised to record the details and serial number of each firearm in their possession in a safe location which ensures police can track firearms in the event of theft.

The RCMP says although a firearm may be stored in accordance with the law in a cottage or external building, it is not as secure as keeping firearms inside their residence where they can be actively monitored.

Anyone currently storing firearms outside of their residence are asked to evaluate these properties regularly.

The RCMP says options such as a gun safe, vault or cabinet that can attach to a wall are the most secure.