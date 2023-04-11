The City of Yellowknife is advising caution to pedestrians and motorists to keep an eye out for slippery conditions.

After a long Easter weekend with the warmest temperatures of the season so far, and a quick encounter with some freezing rain, Yellowknife is now considerably more slippery. What doesn’t help is that the city also saw a higher than average amount of snow over the winter, which has now lead to slush and other wet conditions all along the streets and sidewalks.

Some areas of the city are also still dealing with frozen storm water infrastructure, which has been limiting where the water can even be drained.

City crews spent the long weekend working hard on improving conditions as much as they could, though warmer weather is on the way, which could once again lead to slippery areas.

Over the weekend, it was also announced that the Dettah Ice Road has officially been closed for the season due to the warmer weather causing a buildup of water and slush.