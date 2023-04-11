The GNWT has recently announced that Housing NWT will now be accepting applications for new single intake homeowner repair programs.

Many of the homeowner repair programs have increased their funding thresholds, and all programs now only require a single form for application. Additionally, some repair programs have returned to a single intake period to ensure fairness of allocating funds, provide the time needed to scope projects and procure supplies for the following year, evaluate programs annually, and better plan for the next year’s intake.

Applications are open now, and will be available until October 31st. The applications will be accepted for the following home repair programs:

Seniors Aging in Place – up to $15,000 available for minor repairs for senior homeowners

- Advertisement -

Seniors Home Repair – up to $50,000 available for major home repairs for senior homeowners

Preventative Maintenance – up to $5,000 available for maintenance and minor repairs

Mobility Modifications – up to $50,000 available for accessibility improvements

For cases of emergency repairs and fuel tank replacements, applications are available all year, for up to $15,000 each. Applications for the Homeownership Initiative, for current public housing clients, and the Home Purchase Program, for down payment assistance, are open year-round.

More information can be found by clicking here.