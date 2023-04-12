Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Myra (Daisy)!
Meet Daisy who is a 2-year-old Terrier/Husky cross. She loves playing fetch in our play run and going for long walks with her favourite people. She is a sucker for good belly rubs and gets along well with most social dogs. Daisy is housetrained and could do well in a home with kids!
If you or someone you know would love to bring Myra (Daisy) home email [email protected]