President and CEO of Det’on Cho Management LP John Henderson announced today that he is stepping down.

Henderson has served as CEO of the LP since last January and has been with the company for over seven years.

“In December I advised our Board of Directors that I would be leaving this summer and now It’s official. It has been an incredible 7+ years at Det’on Cho, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.” Henderson shared on social media.

The current COO of Det’on Cho Mark Lewis has been appointed as President and CEO and assumes responsibilities on May 1, 2023.

“I am proud of the hard work and strategic decisions we have made that position us for future growth and continuation of our mandate for years to come,” Henderson said.

Mark Lewis joined Det’on Cho in 2019 as CFO before taking on the role of COO last January.

“I am proud of Det’on Cho’s achievements to date, and I am excited to continue working with our outstanding team and partners to execute the strategies we have put in place,” Lewis said.

To assist with the leadership transition, Det’on Cho is keeping Henderson in a senior advisory position until the end of August.

“Over the next few months, I will take time to reflect on what is important and what path I should stroll down next,” Henderson said in a social media post.