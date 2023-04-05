The City of Yellowknife has updated the snow cleaning schedule for the week of April 10th to the 14th.

Due to the statutory holidays coming this weekend, there will be no cleaning services on Friday, April 7th, or Monday, April 10th.

On Tuesday, April 11th, the following streets will be cleared of snow:

All of Stinson Road;

Grace Lake Boulevard from Enterprise Drive to end;

All of Lemay Drive;

All of Stirling Court.

Wednesday, April 12th:

All of Bellance Avenue;

All of Fairchild Crescent;

All of 41A Street;

49th Avenue from 41A Street to 42nd Street;

42nd Street from 49th Avenue to 49A Avenue;

49A Avenue from 41st Street to 42nd Street.

Thursday, April 13:

All of Mitchell Drive;

Raccine Road from Wiley Road to Ingraham Drive

Pilots Lane from Weaver Drive to Boffa Drive;

Boffa Drive from McAvoy Road to Franklin Avenue

41st Street from Franklin Avenue to Racquet Club;

All of Ballantyne Court.

Friday, April 14:

All of Con Place;

Rycon Place from Con Road to Robertson Drive;

Lane off Rycon Place to house 24;

All of Piro Court;

All of Majaesic Court;

All of Lyons Point;

All of McMahon Court; and

All of Findlay Point.

The City reminds residents to make sure their vehicles are off of the streets when they are about to be cleaned. Failure to do so could result in vehicles being towed at the owners expense.