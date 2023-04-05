Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsGNWT introduces new program for emerging entrepreneurs
FeaturedNewsNWT News

GNWT introduces new program for emerging entrepreneurs

By Ethan Montague
Supplied by GNWT.

The GNWT has developed and introduced a new program to push financial support and opportunities for small businesses in the territory.

The ‘Emerging Entrepreneurs Business Mentorship Program’ is meant to enable entrepreneurs to gain knowledge of their industry by expanding networks and developing business plans through a ‘mentor-mentee’ relationship.

“This program will bridge the gap between entrepreneurial spirit and the wisdom of experience to fortify the next generation of small and medium business owners.” Minister of Investment Caroline Wawzonek said in a release.

Up to $5,500 in support funding is available to mentees for in-person training, and the program can be delivered over three days or virtually for up to 49 hours.

- Advertisement -

Mentorships are delivered through the existing partnership with the Catalyste+ Organization.

The program is part of the GNWT’s ‘Increase employment in small communities’ campaign with plans to increase employment in communities by 125 jobs.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News