The GNWT has developed and introduced a new program to push financial support and opportunities for small businesses in the territory.

The ‘Emerging Entrepreneurs Business Mentorship Program’ is meant to enable entrepreneurs to gain knowledge of their industry by expanding networks and developing business plans through a ‘mentor-mentee’ relationship.

“This program will bridge the gap between entrepreneurial spirit and the wisdom of experience to fortify the next generation of small and medium business owners.” Minister of Investment Caroline Wawzonek said in a release.

Up to $5,500 in support funding is available to mentees for in-person training, and the program can be delivered over three days or virtually for up to 49 hours.

- Advertisement -

Mentorships are delivered through the existing partnership with the Catalyste+ Organization.

The program is part of the GNWT’s ‘Increase employment in small communities’ campaign with plans to increase employment in communities by 125 jobs.