UNW Local 40 and YWCA NWT Board of Directors President Kate Reid has announced her plans to run for Great Slave MLA in the upcoming fall 2023 election.

Current Great Slave MLA Katrina Nokleby announced her intentions to seek a second term as Great Slave MLA earlier this year.

Reid’s platform focuses on strengthening the economy, affordable housing, and pushing arts and culture in the city.

“I see my generation staring down what I lived in my childhood growing up in Yellowknife having to make hard financial decisions and wondering whether you’ll still be able to afford groceries and I don’t want that for anyone,” Reid said in a release.

Reid was vocal on issues regarding workers’ rights and fair wages during the UNW/PSAC strike, and she says she plans on pressing guaranteed basic income projects in the territory.

The UNW Local 40 President has lived in Yellowknife since 1989 and is a former journalist and currently serves as a senior policy analyst for the GNWT.