Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Gamma!
 

“Meet one-year-old Gamma who is intelligent, hardworking and is always looking forward to trying new things. She didn’t have a lot of socialization growing up, therefore she takes some time to trust people and other dogs. This sweetheart is looking for a family that has plenty of patience and time to help her feel safe and confident.”

 
If you or someone you know would love to bring Gamma home email [email protected]
