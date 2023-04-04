The GNWT has announced that they will be providing subsidies to seniors to help with their home heating costs.

This new subsidy will be given out over the course of eight months. Eligible seniors will receive a monthly amount from September through April that is dependent on the community that they live in. Any money that goes unused will be allowed to be used for the next payment.

To be eligible for these subsidies, residents must first be at least 60-years-old, own or occupy the home as their primary residence. They must also pass a household income test, make an application every year, and they cannot be receiving income assistance.

Anyone who rents their place of residence must be the lessee of a self-contained unit where heating costs are not included in the rent.

- Advertisement -

Residents living in Zone 1 will receive a monthly subsidy of $375 if they reach the income threshold of %56,000. Zone 2 residents will receive $500 if they reach the threshold of $64,000, and Zone 3 residents will receive $575 if they make $73,000.

The Senior Home Heating Subsidy Application must be completed to apply. The form can be found by clicking here.