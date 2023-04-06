Yellowknife Rotary Club presents Rotary Radio Days

The Rotary Club of Yellowknife is a service club of community members who work within the local and world community to make a difference. Each Spring, True North FM partners with the Rotary Club to continue a tradition that has been the staple of clubs fundraising.

Through the generosity of local businesses, the The Rotary Club has been able to use the airways at True North FM, to share with our community, the events and programs the club is involved with throughout the year, and how the funds raised, continues to provide a lasting impact on the City of Yellowknife.

Tune in to 100.1 True North FM throughout the month of April as Rotary Radio Days features club updates.

Thank you to our amazing sponsors!