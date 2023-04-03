The NWT Legislative assembly held the 2021 Order of the Northwest Territories Induction Ceremony on March 30th.

2021 inductees included JoAnne Deneron from Fort Liard, Paul Kaeser II from Fort Smith, and Mary Effie Snowshoe from Fort McPherson.

Deneron was nominated for the award for her work in community leadership, Kaeser received the nomination for his work in local business, and Snowshoe was recognized for contributions to arts and culture in the territory.

“It was a pleasure to see your contributions be recognized by Commissioner Margaret Thom at the NT Assembly.” Premier Caroline Cochrane shared on Twitter.

The Order of the Northwest Territories was established in 2013 and recognizes individuals who have served the territory with distinction.

According to the NT Assembly, the Order is the highest honour awarded to NWT residents.