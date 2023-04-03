News Alerts Sign Up
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Free Swimming and Skating Offered To Yellowknife Residents for Long Weekend

By Connor Pitre
Yellowknife's Ruth Inch Memorial Pool.

A long weekend is on the way, and Yellowknife youths have a few options to entertain themselves.

On Saturday, April 8th, the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool is inviting the public to come down and enjoy a free Easter swim from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Then on sunday, April 9th, a similar event is set for the Shorty Brown Arena. A free Easter Skate session will be available from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.

With Good Friday and Easter Monday coming up, some residents throughout the city could be about to enjoy a four-day weekend, so these simple events could make for some great time spent with the family.

