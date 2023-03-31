YKDFN’s annual spring carnival kicked off today with a fishing derby featuring a $4000 first place prize.

5 entries were submitted and fish weighed between 2-10lbs.

“It’s super exciting I believe 80 people signed up for the fishing derby this morning so it’s been a really good turnout.” Recreation Coordinator Theresa Lynn told MyTrueNorthNow.

The day concluded with a feed the fire ceremony where the fish caught were cooked for attendees and a mini hand games tournament with a $2250 first place prize.