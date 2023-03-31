News Alerts Sign Up
-14.7 C
Yellowknife
Friday, March 31, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeNewsYKDFN Spring Carnival kicks off with $4000 fishing derby
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

YKDFN Spring Carnival kicks off with $4000 fishing derby

By Ethan Montague
YKDFN fishing derby entrants

YKDFN’s annual spring carnival kicked off today with a fishing derby featuring a $4000 first place prize.

5 entries were submitted and fish weighed between 2-10lbs. 

Fishing derby participants

“It’s super exciting I believe 80 people signed up for the fishing derby this morning so it’s been a really good turnout.” Recreation Coordinator Theresa Lynn told MyTrueNorthNow.

The day concluded with a feed the fire ceremony where the fish caught were cooked for attendees and a mini hand games tournament with a $2250 first place prize.

Handgames mats
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News