The GNWT is looking for the public’s feedback on a new strategy that will attempt to help fight homelessness.

The strategy is called “A Way Home: A Comprehensive Strategy to Address Homelessness in the Northwest Territories.” Despite previous efforts, homelessness is still a major problem in the Territories. Fighting the issue, as well as housing issues in general, is a key priority of the GNWT.

his new strategy will try to take a interdepartmental, and inter-agency approach to the issue, centered on supporting vulnerable individuals facing complex challenges. One of the goals of the program is to adopt a “whole-of-government” approach, and appointing special units to focus soley on preventing homelessness. They seek to increase the stock of affordable housing, improve access to mental health and addictions services for those experiencing homelessness, and ramp up data collection, sharing, and analysis.

The GNWT is hoping to make sure that this new strategy meets the needs of the public. Indigenous governments and organizations will be included will be included in the discussions.

The public engagement session will be open until April 30th. More information on the draft, and the opportunity to provide input can be found by clicking here.