On April 1 the GNWT is launching a two-year pilot project to support the start-up and operation of public housing units’ family day homes.

The project is being led by Housing NWT and the department of Education, Culture and Employment.

“By providing residents living in public housing with the opportunity to operate licensed family day homes, we are not only supporting families by increasing the number of child care spaces, but we are also supporting residents in building businesses and becoming entrepreneurs.” Housing Minister Paulie Chinna said in a release.

The focus of the project is on non-market (communities without private rental options) housing communities where no licensed early learning and child care programs currently exist.

Communities participating in the project include; Fort McPherson, Colville Lake, Sambaa K’e, and Dettah, among several others.

The GNWT says changes will be made to lease agreements for public housing units operating as licensed family day homes and licensed homes that participate in the project will have permission to continue upon completion of the pilot.