Thursday, March 30, 2023
GNWT reviews COVID-19 ‘Lessons Learned’ report

By Ethan Montague
COVID-19 testing. (Photo by MyTrueNorthNow.com staff.)

On March 29th, in the Legislative Assembly, Premier Cochrane tabled a report summarizing the GNWT’s review of its response to COVID-19.

The report summarizes public feedback, and feedback from various community governments and GNWT officials. 

The GNWT says that responses provided important insights into how the GNWT can improve its pandemic response and prepare for future emergencies.

“Lessons learned from the experience will inform the GNWT’s preparedness for future emergencies, including where our response was successful and target areas where we must improve.” Premier Caroline Cochrane said in a release.

The review considered four aspects of the GNWT’s response including; emergency measures, implementation of new public health measures, legislative framework, and compliance and enforcement.

Additionally, the review includes 23 recommendations that, if implemented, are supposed to assist the GNWT to better coordinate and improve government accountability in future emergency responses.

