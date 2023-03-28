The City of Yellowknife has passed a bylaw to observe a half-day civic holiday to allow Yellowknifers to enjoy the 2023 Dene First Nation’s Spring Carnival.

After unanimously voting in favour of the bylaw in the first reading in Council’s Monday lunchtime meeting, the bylaw received a second and third reading later that evening.

Festivities begin on March 31st and finish on April 2nd in Dettah. City workers and employees of private businesses whose employer chooses to observe the holiday can expect to be off work from 12-5 pm on the first day of the event this Friday.

Some events planned for this year include a hand games tournament, talent show, kiddie carnival, and a pond hockey tournament with a chance to win up to $1200 for first place.

This year’s carnival is the first to allow anyone to attend, including persons outside Yellowknife’s Dene First Nation.