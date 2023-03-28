Following a fur auction in North Bay, Ontario, where NWT trappers had the opportunity to showcase, Genuine Mackenzie Valley Fur (GMVF) held a Forum at Chief Drygeese Centre in Dettah.

“We need to hear from trappers both young and old, how to encourage the next generation to get out on the land.” Manager of Arts and Traditional Economies for the GNWT Johanna Tiemessen told MyTrueNorthNow.

The goal of the gathering is to bring the NWT fur industry together to share knowledge and grow the northern traditional trapping economy.

Speakers are scheduled to provide insights into what goes into the ever-shrinking trapping lifestyle and encourage the life to a new generation of trappers.

Fort Smith locals and speakers Barb and Richard Mercredi shared personal stories about the rich history of trapping in the area. Barb and Richard have been trapping in Fort Smith for 50 years.

“The important part of it is, especially for the youth, is to remember where we come from the land is like a mother to us,” Richard said.

The Mercredi’s believe that living off the land encourages a healthy lifestyle by living constantly on the move and walking through deep snow in the winter.

“You’re responsible for yourself out there and we stress that to our children, so if they have to do it they would be able to do it,” Barb added.

The event is going to continue until March 30th with several panels, speakers, and demonstrations ready for any attendees to view and engage with.