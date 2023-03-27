After being closed for several weeks due to the recent strike, the Yellowknife Public Library has a healthy handful of events on the way.

Up first is a chess club, which will take place on Monday evenings. The club is set for April 3rd, 17th, and 23rd, from 5:30 to 7:30. No prior experience at chess is required, as all skill levels will be welcomed.

Starting on April 5th, the library will be hosting special Shikantaza meditation sessions every Wednesday at noon. All members of the public are welcome, and instruction will be provided.

Similarly, a Spanish meditation class is also being offered in April. Starting on Tuesday, April 4th, and running on the 11th, 18th, and 25th. All are welcome to take part, and instructions will be given in Spanish.

Finally, the library is also offering free English lessons. The classes will be lead by Teach to Reach instructor Rochelle Hilderman. Interested individuals can come to the library on Thursday evenings from 7pm to 8pm. The classes will run from April 6th to May 25th in the Library Meeting Room.

More information on each of these upcoming programs can be found on the City of Yellowknife website.