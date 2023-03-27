The GNWT has launched a new program to help reduce and raise awareness of elder abuse and neglect.

This first campaign is called “You have a Right to be Safe in Your Home and in Your Community.” It is the first part of a wider campaign that will help to identify all the different factors that can lead to elder abuse, and what can be done to stop it.

The Department of Health and Social Services have already set up programs and workshops to help with this subject. The focus is to encourage participants’ learning through discussion, looking at examples on video, and presentations. Participants will work together to create community and individual action plans to stop abuse. Participants leave the workshop empowered to speak out and create action in their communities against abuse of older adults.

These workshops can be set up in local communities by contacting the NWT Seniors’ Society. Their staff will then work with community leaders to find an appropriate date and time to set up the workshop. When the day comes, NWTSS staff will guide participants through the two day workshop. Special guests and other facilitators may end up joining to help the course along.

The GNWT has stated that helping to protect seniors from abuse and neglect is a high priority for them, and that acknowledging the issue is a difficult but nessecary step to ensure the safety of elders.