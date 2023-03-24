The City of Yellowknife announced today the solid waste facility will officially reopen on March 28 for regular hours.

The facility will resume all regular services including Honey Bucket and pet waste disposal.

Contractors will have access to the facility one day early for regular hours of 11:00 am to 4:15 pm.

“We thank residents for their patience as staff worked diligently over the last week to ensure the SWF could open to the public.” The City said in a news release.

The solid waste facility will be closed for all days of Easter weekend except for April 8 when the facility will be open for regular hours.

The City also says that blue bin stations throughout Yellowknife are starting the reestablishment process today and will continue through the week depending on staffing concerns.

Garbage pickup will continue the week of March 27 and organic compost pickup will begin the week after on April 3. The regular bi-weekly schedule will continue after those two weeks.

The City is also reminding citizens repairs for black and green carts will be done depending on staff availability.