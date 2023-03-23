The GNWT released its latest Social Indicators COVID-19 Pandemic report.

The report examines the potential social impacts of health measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of visits related to anxiety fell in 2022; however, visits remain higher than years past.

From August to October of last year, visits to community health centers related to anxiety and depression were similar to the same time period of the previous year.

During the first half of 2022, the number of medical visits for alcohol related incidents were lower than the same half of 2021. The trend raised in the second half of the year and continued to raise into the new year.

According to the report, it was anticipated that social isolation would create challenges for suspected child/youth maltreatment.

In March 2021, there was a substantial increase in the number of children reported to be at risk of maltreatment compared to the same month of 2020. However, August 2022 saw the lowest reported maltreatment at risk youth when compared to the same month from 2019-2021.