For the next few days, the City of Yellowknife is running a special martial arts course.

For Thursday and Friday this week, children from 6 to 12 years old can sign up for the Judo Multisport Daycamp. Each session of this camp lasts for eight full hours, and is designed to keep children active and engaged for the entire day in both sports and activities they know as well as some that may be new to them.

Other sports will be offered as well, including soccer, basketball, and other age appropriate games as they are introduced to Judo.

What they will learn in judo is how to fall safely, which is a great skill for people of all ages and activity levels, as well as some of the basics of the Olympic grappling sport. The lessons will be held in the meeting rooms at the Yellowknife Multiplex and will be taught by a special instructor who has taught Judo classes in Scotland, as well as other special training camps in Greece.

A $130 admission fee is required for registration. The registration page can be found by clicking here.