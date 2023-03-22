Aurora College is continuing its efforts to transform into a polytechnic school.

The College appointed Dr. Garfield Giff to the position of Research Chair, Climate Change Adaptation.

Giff will be based out of the Western Arctic Research Centre (WARC) in Inuvik.

“We are pleased that Dr. Giff has accepted the Research Chair position. Research Chairs aim to achieve research excellence in disciplines such as engineering and the natural sciences, health sciences, humanities, and social sciences.” College President Dr. Glenda Vardy Dell said in a release.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Giff is the previous manager of the Aurora Research Institute’s GIS Division for all ARI-based GIS projects in Inuvik.

As the Chair of Climate Change Adaptation, Giff has plans to work with western arctic communities in translating data into informed change and strategies to address climate change.

Giff’s position is one of three new chair positions at Aurora College that were announced in 2020. Research Chairs are responsible for developing an applied research program related to the college’s areas of specialization.