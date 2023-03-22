With the strike in Yellowknife now over, many city services are returning to their normal operations, which includes snow removal.

Starting next Monday, March 27th, Yellowknife city streets will once again be cleared of any excess snow, which has been building up in some areas while city workers were on strike.

Monday will see snow removal crews working on Franklin Avenue from 49th street to 43rd street, 54th Street from Franklin Avenue to 53rd Avenue, 51st Avenue from 54th Street to Slide Hill, and 45th and 46th street Courts off School Draw Avenue.

On Tuesday, Franklin Avenue will be cleared from 43rd Street to School Draw Avenue, as well as all of Albatross Court, Butler Road, and Ward Crescent. Wednesday will see cleanings on all of Stevens Crescent, Wilkinson Crescent, and Jason Court. On Thursday, Franklin Avenue will be cleaned from School Draw Avenue to Weaver Drive. Gwilliam Crescent, Wong Court, Lovell Court, and Brown Court will also be cleared. Finally, on Friday, Jeske Crescent, Jeske Court, Bartesko Court, and Foreman Court will be cleared.

The city will also be clearing snow out of many alleys during the next week.

Residents must ensure parked vehicles are removed from these streets by midnight on the date scheduled for snow removal or they will be removed (towed). Residents are advised that there will be traffic delays in snow removal areas and if possible, to use an alternate route to avoid delays.

A full schedule for snow removal can be found on the City of Yellowknife website.