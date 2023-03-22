Officers are continuing an investigation into nine caribou illegally harvested in the Mobile Core Bathurst Caribou Management Zone.

The zone does not allow any caribou harvesting to protect the Bathurst herd. Evidence has been collected and the investigation remains open.

Rules are in place because according to the GNWT, the herd is under serious threat as populations have decreased by 99% over the last 30 years.

According to the GNWT’s website, anyone caught harvesting caribou in the confines of the zone will be subject to charges, seizure of any harvested meat, and a court appearance.

A case of suspected wastage of one caribou is also being investigated which occurred northeast of Ekati Diamond Mine. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact an officer in North Slave.

The boundaries of the mobile zone vary and are updated every Tuesday, so hunters are encouraged to pay attention to any map updates available on the ENR website.