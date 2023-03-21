Northwords NWT is looking for any submissions and ideas for storytellers and presenters for this year’s Festival in June.

This year’s 18th annual Northwords Writers Festival is set for June 1st to 4th in Yellowknife, and the group is looking for any talented writers who may want to share their stories or techniques. This event will be held in person, and is set to include various readings, panel discussions, and writing workshops. Northwords will also be holding several special events; Gather at the NorthWords Festival, the Annual NorthWords Gala, and Blush: An evening of Erotica & Sensuality.

Submissions must include a name and contact information, a short bio, a list of recent publications, and any experience at presenting. Applicants must also include their reasons for wanting to participate in the Festival, and how exactly they want to participate (workshop, panel, reading, etc.)

Applications can be submitted by emailing [email protected] with “2023 Program Submission” in the subject field. Applications must be sent in by April 9th.