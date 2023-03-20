Beloved coffee shop ‘Javaroma’ opened its fourth location in YK Centre Mall last weekend.

“I always look for the opportunity to expand, either in Yellowknife, or outside of Yellowknife.” Javaroma owner Rami Kassem told MyTrueNorthNow.

The new location is the fourth in Yellowknife, and the coffee shop has plans to continue expanding in the future; however, Kassem says that it’s not always easy for the shop to attract customers, but in Yellowknife, customers have remained loyal to Javaroma since 1996.

“We tried in Hay River, and it didn’t work so that’s why we have the airport,” Kassem adds.

The grand opening showed off the excitement Yellowknifers have for the shop, and Kassem says despite the last-minute announcement, folks lined up for their cup of coffee at the new location.

“Everyone was excited, we talked to the landlord and they were excited too so we started preparing and now we opened this new location,” Kassem says.

“Just before our opening at 3:00 there were probably over 150 people waiting in the line and the turnout was over 300 people,” he adds.