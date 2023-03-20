News Alerts Sign Up
Monday, March 20, 2023
Yellowknife City Council cancels Monday meeting after agreement with strikers
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

Yellowknife City Council cancels Monday meeting after agreement with strikers

By Ethan Montague
A file photo of city hall in Yellowknife. (Supplied by City of Yellowknife Twitter.)

Yellowknife City Council cancelled their usual Monday meeting today saying there were ‘no items for the agenda.’

Last week, council released an update regarding the strike between the City and the city workers union. 

The agreement was approved by both parties via ratification, and now citizens are waiting for public services to reopen.

Council and Mayor Alty say that the City will reopen in a phased approach; however, the City reminds Yellowknifers that preparatory work is necessary to reopen facilities and will ‘not happen overnight.’

As of Monday, March 20, 2023, the City’s website still has a list of impacted services. 

