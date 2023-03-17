Living Lakes Canada will be represented at the first United Nations conference on water in 45 years.

One of the goals of the event is the creation of an international Water Action Agenda to accelerate water-related development goals in the UN.

“The alarming rate at which human communities and ecological systems worldwide are experiencing intensifying climate impacts will hopefully be the impetus for meaningful presentations and urgent calls to action locally and globally.” Acting Government Liason for Living Lakes Canada Nicole Trigg said in a release.

Great Bear and Great Slave Lakes cover 60,000 square kilometers in the territory and according to SpectacularNWT, can provide everyone on earth with two centuries of fresh drinking water.

As part of the conference, Living Lakes Canada will host a virtual side event to speak on water stewardship in freshwater basins around the world.