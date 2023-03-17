South Slave Tourism is putting on inaugural Development Workshops in partnership with the town of Fort Smith, Salt River First Nation, the Town of Hay River, and GNWT Tourism and Investment.

The Workshops are set to take place from April 20-22 with industry leaders and government officials to discuss related issues in the South Slave.

The workshops will be held at the Salt River Business and Conference Centre.

“Tourism is a vital contributor to the economic growth of any region, and these workshops are a great chance for leaders in the industry to come together and exchange ideas.” Fort Smith Economic Development Officer Diane Seals said in a release.

Apart from formal sessions, there will be opportunities for participants to network and build connections with others in the industry.

Speakers from NWT Tourism and local business owners will share northern trends, Indigenous knowledge, and practical on-the-job experience.

The event will feature workshops by 30-year industry veteran Firecircle, who will speak on destination management, tourism marketing, and sustainable tourism.