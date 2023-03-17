Aurora College is transferring their administration of Scientists Act to the Government of the Northwest Territories Department of Education, Culture and Employment from Aurora College.

The transition is meant to ensure that research functions under the act will continue in partnership with the GNWT after the college completes its transformation into a polytechnic university.

“It is important for the research licensing to be moved to the regulator as is the case in other jurisdictions. This work is being completed ahead of the transformation of Aurora College to a polytechnic university.” President of Aurora College, Dr. Glenda Vardy Dell said in a release.

The college reminds research license applicants that the transfer of responsibility will not affect the application process and any party hoping for a license will still follow the same process as past years. Projects with human subjects will still require an ethics review.

The transfer of employees comes after the re-established board of governors and the appointment of a new chairperson in phase 1 of a multi-step plan to change the college into a polytechnic university.