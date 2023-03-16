The Aurora College Board of Governors has announced its new chairperson.

Minister responsible for the Aurora College Act R.J. Simpson, has shared that former premier Joe Handley has been appointed as Chairperson for the Aurora College Board of Governors for a three-year term.

Handley served as Premier of the Northwest Territories for four years from 2003-2007, deputy minister for the GNWT, MLA, and minister for several GNWT Departments.

“As Chairperson I look forward to working with members of the Aurora College Board of Governors, an exceptionally talented and experienced group, in meeting the challenges of building an even stronger Aurora College and eventually polytechnic university,” Handley said in a news release.

Handley will be joining twelve individuals as a representative on the Board that will oversee Aurora College’s standards as the college transforms into a polytechnic university.

The Board was re-established as a part of a multi-step plan to completely transform the institution, and the Board represents a critical milestone in Phase two of the college’s plans.