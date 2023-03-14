A program facilitated by Cross Country NWT and Spirit North funded by the Nordiq Canada Equity Initiative is launching this March to bring cross country skiing across the Northwest Territories.

‘Reaching Our Communities’ has plans to lead ski programming for youth in all five regions of the territory over the course of March and April 2023.

Nordiq Canada has contributed $132,000 to help cover travel and accommodations as well as instructor costs.

“We aim to restore cross country skiing’s status as the pride of the Northwest Territories through comprehensive grassroots programming that both introduces and equips more young skiers and seeks to build coaching and leadership capacity for the years ahead.” President of Cross Country NWT David Mahon said in a news release.

Communities in each region are hosting ‘ski weeks’ over the next two months.

There are 11 host communities and the program kicked off on March 12 in Fort Good Hope and continues through the territory until April 28 in Tuktoyuktuk.

Neighbouring communities have been invited to send youth to the host communities to participate with the goal of having skiers from more than 30 communities on skis this spring.