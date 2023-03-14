The federal government has mandated the use of electronic logging devices (ELDs), and all jurisdictions in Canada will implement and enforce the mandate in 2023, while the GNWT is targeting an enforcement date by spring 2023.

ELDs automatically record diving time in commercial vehicles. The device will replace the paper log system making it easier for commercial drivers to share, track, manage, and improve the accuracy of a driver’s Hours-of-Service record.

The GNWT is proposing amendments to the Hours-of-Service regulations for ELDs under the motor vehicles act which is intended to support road safety in the NWT.

The proposed amendments will require the use of ELDs for commercial vehicles weighing 4,500 kg or above.

- Advertisement -

The amendments also propose an exemption to logging devices for commercial vehicles weighing 11,794 kg or less that are strictly driven in the Northwest Territories. Drivers of these vehicles are still required to log their hours of service but may do so in a traditional paper log format.

These amendments would align the NWT with other jurisdictions in Canada that are working to implement the same measures.